Award winning radio show ‘My Generation’ is available on 86 stations across the country.
My Generation is a contemporary guide to the music, news and events that shaped our lives.
The show is hosted by Dangerous Dave celebrating the biggest rock, paying tribute to iconic artists and reflecting topical and relevant content in music, film and TV.
See the list below on where you can listen:
ACT
MIX 106.3 CANBERRA, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
NSW
TRIPLE M SYDNEY SYDNEY, Sunday 10am
KO FM NEWCASTLE, Sunday 8pm
2GO GOSFORD, CENTRAL COAST, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
2ST, NOWRA, Sunday 6pm
TRIPLE M ALBURY-WODONGA, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
TRIPLE M PORT MACQUARIE, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
TRIPLE M WAGGA WAGGA, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
TRIPLE M COFFS HARBOUR, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
2LT LITHGOW, Sunday 6pm
2EC FM BEGA, Sunday 8am and Monday 9am
TRIPLE M ORANGE, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
TRIPLE M GRIFFITH, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
102.5 EDGE FM DENILIQUIN-ECHUCA, Sunday 8pm
2NM MUSWELLBROOK-HUNTER VALLEY, Sunday 10am
B-ROCK BATHURST, Sunday 6am and Sunday 10pm
2BS BATHURST, Sunday 9am and Sunday 10pm
2WAR FM GILGANDRA, Thursday 5pm
2CUZ FM 106.5 BOURKE, Saturday 9am
88.9 FM RICHMOND VALLEY-CORAKI, Friday 7pm and Sunday 2pm
NT MIX 104.9 DARWIN, Saturday 4pm and Sunday
8HA ALICE SPRINGS, Sunday 9am
FLOW FM JABIRU MINE, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm
FLOW FM TENNANT CREEK, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm
QLD
TRIPLE M BRISBANE, Sunday 10am
GOLD 92.5 GOLD COAST, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
MIX FM SUNSHINE COAST, Sunday 8pm
4TO FM TOWNSVILLE,Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
TRIPLE M TOOWOOMBA-WARWICK,Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
TRIPLE M ROCKHAMPTON-GLADSTONE, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
TRIPLE M CAIRNS, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
TRIPLE M MACKAY, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
TRIPLE M MARYBOROUGH-FRASER COAST, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
4SB KINGAROY, Sunday 9am
4HI EMERALD, Sunday 9am
4LM MT ISA, Sunday 9am 4ZR ROMA, Sunday 9am
4GC CHARTERS TOWERS, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
4LG LONGREACH, Sunday 9am 4VL
CHARLEVILLE, Sunday 9am
SA
TRIPLE M ADELAIDE, Sunday 9am
SA FLOW FM BAROSSA VALLEY, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm
5CS-5AU SPENCER GULF NORTH, SPENCER GULF-PORT PIRIE, WHYALLA, PORT AUGUSTA, Sunday 10am
5MU MURRAY BRIDGE, Sunday 4pm
TRIPLE M LIMESTONE COAST, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
5RM BERRI RENMARK, Saturday 11am 5CC PORT LINCOLN, Sunday 10am
FLOW FM LIMESTONE COAST, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm
FLOW FM MALLEE & BORDER, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm
FLOW FM ROBE & KINGSTON, Saturday 5pm andSunday 1pm
FLOW FM ROXBY DOWNS, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm
FLOW FM CEDUNA, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm
FLOW FM COOBER PEDY, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm
FLOW FM STREAKY BAY,Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm
FLOW FM COORONG, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm
FLOW FM MID NORTH, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm
FLOW FM CENTRAL EYRE PENINSULA, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm
FLOW FM WOOMERA, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm
FLOW FM YORKE PENINSULA, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm
FLOW FM LEIGH CREEK, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm
TAS
TRIPLE M HOBART, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
7AD DEVONPORT,Sunday 8am
7BU BURNIE, Sunday 8am
7XS QUEENSTOWN, Sunday 10am
VIC
TRIPLE M MELBOURNE, Sunday 10am
TRIPLE M BENDIGO, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
TRIPLE M SHEPPARTON-MANSFIELD, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
3BAFM 102.3 BALLARAT, Friday 4pm
EDGE FM WANGARATTA, Sunday 6pm
TRIPLE M MILDURA, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
FLOW FM YARRA RANGES, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm
FLOW FM GREAT OCEAN ROAD, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm
FLOW FM WIMMERA NORTH, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm
WA
MIX 94.5 FM PERTH, Sunday 8pm
TRIPLE M BUNBURY-BUSSELTON-COLLIE, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
6MM MANDURAH, Saturday 4pm
TRIPLE M ALBANY, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
TRIPLE M KALGOORLIE, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
TRIPLE M NORTHAM, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
TRIPLE M NARROGIN, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
TRIPLE M ESPERANCE, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
TRIPLE M KATANNING, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
TRIPLE M MERREDIN, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm
TRIPLE BRIDGETOWN,Saturday 6am and Sunday 8am
CLASSIC HITS 666 CARNARVON, Saturday 9am
DIGITAL RADIO
Triple M Classic Rock Digital, Saturday 4pm
Triple M Greatest Hits, Saturday 10am
LISTEN ON THE TRIPLE M APP: Download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play
For more on Digital Radio check out http://www.digitalradioplus.com.au/.
Can't receive DAB+ Digital Radio where you live? Sign the petition now to get Digital Radio on-air where you live!: http://www.wewantdigitalradio.com.au/
More info available here