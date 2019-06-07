Award winning radio show ‘My Generation’ is available on 86 stations across the country.

My Generation is a contemporary guide to the music, news and events that shaped our lives.

The show is hosted by Dangerous Dave celebrating the biggest rock, paying tribute to iconic artists and reflecting topical and relevant content in music, film and TV.

See the list below on where you can listen:



ACT



MIX 106.3 CANBERRA, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

NSW

TRIPLE M SYDNEY SYDNEY, Sunday 10am

KO FM NEWCASTLE, Sunday 8pm

2GO GOSFORD, CENTRAL COAST, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

2ST, NOWRA, Sunday 6pm

TRIPLE M ALBURY-WODONGA, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

TRIPLE M PORT MACQUARIE, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

TRIPLE M WAGGA WAGGA, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

TRIPLE M COFFS HARBOUR, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

2LT LITHGOW, Sunday 6pm

2EC FM BEGA, Sunday 8am and Monday 9am

TRIPLE M ORANGE, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

TRIPLE M GRIFFITH, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

102.5 EDGE FM DENILIQUIN-ECHUCA, Sunday 8pm

2NM MUSWELLBROOK-HUNTER VALLEY, Sunday 10am

B-ROCK BATHURST, Sunday 6am and Sunday 10pm

2BS BATHURST, Sunday 9am and Sunday 10pm

2WAR FM GILGANDRA, Thursday 5pm

2CUZ FM 106.5 BOURKE, Saturday 9am

88.9 FM RICHMOND VALLEY-CORAKI, Friday 7pm and Sunday 2pm

NT MIX 104.9 DARWIN, Saturday 4pm and Sunday

8HA ALICE SPRINGS, Sunday 9am

FLOW FM JABIRU MINE, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm

FLOW FM TENNANT CREEK, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm

QLD



TRIPLE M BRISBANE, Sunday 10am

GOLD 92.5 GOLD COAST, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

MIX FM SUNSHINE COAST, Sunday 8pm

4TO FM TOWNSVILLE,Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

TRIPLE M TOOWOOMBA-WARWICK,Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

TRIPLE M ROCKHAMPTON-GLADSTONE, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

TRIPLE M CAIRNS, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

TRIPLE M MACKAY, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

TRIPLE M MARYBOROUGH-FRASER COAST, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

4SB KINGAROY, Sunday 9am

4HI EMERALD, Sunday 9am

4LM MT ISA, Sunday 9am 4ZR ROMA, Sunday 9am

4GC CHARTERS TOWERS, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

4LG LONGREACH, Sunday 9am 4VL

CHARLEVILLE, Sunday 9am

SA



TRIPLE M ADELAIDE, Sunday 9am

SA FLOW FM BAROSSA VALLEY, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm

5CS-5AU SPENCER GULF NORTH, SPENCER GULF-PORT PIRIE, WHYALLA, PORT AUGUSTA, Sunday 10am

5MU MURRAY BRIDGE, Sunday 4pm

TRIPLE M LIMESTONE COAST, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

5RM BERRI RENMARK, Saturday 11am 5CC PORT LINCOLN, Sunday 10am

FLOW FM LIMESTONE COAST, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm

FLOW FM MALLEE & BORDER, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm

FLOW FM ROBE & KINGSTON, Saturday 5pm andSunday 1pm

FLOW FM ROXBY DOWNS, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm

FLOW FM CEDUNA, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm

FLOW FM COOBER PEDY, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm

FLOW FM STREAKY BAY,Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm

FLOW FM COORONG, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm

FLOW FM MID NORTH, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm

FLOW FM CENTRAL EYRE PENINSULA, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm

FLOW FM WOOMERA, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm

FLOW FM YORKE PENINSULA, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm

FLOW FM LEIGH CREEK, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm

TAS



TRIPLE M HOBART, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

7AD DEVONPORT,Sunday 8am

7BU BURNIE, Sunday 8am

7XS QUEENSTOWN, Sunday 10am

VIC



TRIPLE M MELBOURNE, Sunday 10am

TRIPLE M BENDIGO, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

TRIPLE M SHEPPARTON-MANSFIELD, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

3BAFM 102.3 BALLARAT, Friday 4pm

EDGE FM WANGARATTA, Sunday 6pm

TRIPLE M MILDURA, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

FLOW FM YARRA RANGES, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm

FLOW FM GREAT OCEAN ROAD, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm

FLOW FM WIMMERA NORTH, Saturday 5pm and Sunday 1pm

WA



MIX 94.5 FM PERTH, Sunday 8pm

TRIPLE M BUNBURY-BUSSELTON-COLLIE, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

6MM MANDURAH, Saturday 4pm

TRIPLE M ALBANY, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

TRIPLE M KALGOORLIE, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

TRIPLE M NORTHAM, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

TRIPLE M NARROGIN, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

TRIPLE M ESPERANCE, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

TRIPLE M KATANNING, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

TRIPLE M MERREDIN, Saturday 6am and Sunday 8pm

TRIPLE BRIDGETOWN,Saturday 6am and Sunday 8am

CLASSIC HITS 666 CARNARVON, Saturday 9am



DIGITAL RADIO



Triple M Classic Rock Digital, Saturday 4pm

Triple M Greatest Hits, Saturday 10am



LISTEN ON THE TRIPLE M APP: Download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play



For more on Digital Radio check out http://www.digitalradioplus.com.au/.

Can't receive DAB+ Digital Radio where you live? Sign the petition now to get Digital Radio on-air where you live!: http://www.wewantdigitalradio.com.au/



More info available here