Where To Next, As Carlton Delve Into Their Coaching Search

Triple M Footy's Tom Browne spoke on the fallout from Carlton's decision to part ways with coach David Teague - discussing the club's next step.

Browne shared the steps Carlton must take as they begin the process of finding their next coach, following the conclusion of the external review.

"My firm view is that Ross Lyon will become the Carlton coach." Browne said.

"Sayers confirmed on SEN this morning, that he had a 45-minute call with Ross Lyon yesterday."

"Luke Sayers [incoming Blues president] is keen on Ross Lyon."

"Carlton is promising to conduct a process."

Browne spoke on the fractured relationship between Blues' footy boss Brad Lloyd and coaching candidate Ross Lyon from their time at Fremantle.

"Sayers said on radio this morning that Brad is very professional, and he'll act in the best interests of the club."

Flagging the list of potential candidates, Browne shared that the experienced coaches the Blues may target as they open the coaching search.

