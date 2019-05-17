Where to vote in the electorate of Durack?

Haven't had the chance to pre poll in the federal election?
Here's a list of polling booths in the electorate of Durack throughout Western Australia
BENCUBBIN Bencubbin Community Resource Centre 283 Monger St8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
BRUCE ROCK Bruce Rock Town Hall 54 Johnson St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
CALINGIRI Calingiri Primary School 18 Cavell St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
CUNDERDIN Cunderdin District High School Lot 368 Cubbine St 8am - 6pm Not wheelchair accessible
DALWALLINU Dalwallinu District High School 97 Johnston St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
DOWERIN Dowerin Town Hall 13 Cottrell St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
GOOMALLING Goomalling Community Resource Centre 55 Railway Terrace 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
KELLERBERRIN Kellerberrin Memorial Hall 112 Massingham St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
KOORDA Koorda SES 21 Smith St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
MERREDIN Merredin Community Resource Centre
110 Barrack St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
MILING Miling Primary School Lot 3401 Great Northern Hwy 8am - 6pm Not wheelchair accessible
MUKINBUDIN Mukinbudin Shire Office
15 Maddock St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
NAREMBEEN Narembeen District High School
7 Ada St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
NEW NORCIANew Norcia Educational Centre
11309 Great Northern HWY 8am - 6pmNot wheelchair accessible
QUAIRADING Quairading Town Hall
10 Jennaberring Rd 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
SOUTHERN CROSS Southern Cross Senior Citizen Centre
Lot 100 Achernar St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
TAMMIN Tammin Lesser Hall 1 Donnan St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
TRAYNING Don Mason Community Centre
Lot 8 Railway St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
WESTONIA Westonia Shire Office
41 Wolfram St8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
WONGAN HILLS Wongan Hills Community Resource Centre
1 Wongan Rd8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
WYALKATCHEM Wyalkatchem Community Resource Centre
Lot 5700 Railway Tce 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access