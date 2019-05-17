Where to vote in the electorate of Durack?

Here's a list of locations

17 May 2019

Haven't had the chance to pre poll in the federal election?

Here's a list of polling booths in the electorate of Durack throughout Western Australia

 

BENCUBBIN Bencubbin Community Resource Centre  283 Monger St8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

BRUCE ROCK Bruce Rock Town Hall  54 Johnson St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

CALINGIRI Calingiri Primary School 18 Cavell St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

CUNDERDIN Cunderdin District High School  Lot 368 Cubbine St 8am - 6pm Not wheelchair accessible 

DALWALLINU Dalwallinu District High School  97 Johnston St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

DOWERIN Dowerin Town Hall  13 Cottrell St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

GOOMALLING Goomalling Community Resource Centre  55 Railway Terrace 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

KELLERBERRIN Kellerberrin Memorial Hall 112 Massingham St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

KOORDA Koorda SES 21 Smith St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

MERREDIN Merredin Community Resource Centre 
110 Barrack St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access 

MILING Miling Primary School  Lot 3401 Great Northern Hwy 8am - 6pm Not wheelchair accessible

MUKINBUDIN Mukinbudin Shire Office 
15 Maddock St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

NAREMBEEN Narembeen District High School 
7 Ada St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

NEW NORCIANew Norcia Educational Centre 
11309 Great Northern HWY 8am - 6pmNot wheelchair accessible

QUAIRADING Quairading Town Hall 
10 Jennaberring Rd 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

SOUTHERN CROSS Southern Cross Senior Citizen Centre 
Lot 100 Achernar St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

TAMMIN Tammin Lesser Hall 1 Donnan St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access 

 TRAYNING Don Mason Community Centre 
Lot 8 Railway St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access 

 WESTONIA Westonia Shire Office 
41 Wolfram St8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

WONGAN HILLS Wongan Hills Community Resource Centre 

1 Wongan Rd8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access 

WYALKATCHEM Wyalkatchem Community Resource Centre 

Lot 5700 Railway Tce 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access 

