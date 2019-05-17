Where to vote in the electorate of Durack?

Haven't had the chance to pre poll in the federal election?

Here's a list of polling booths in the electorate of Durack throughout Western Australia

BENCUBBIN Bencubbin Community Resource Centre 283 Monger St8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

BRUCE ROCK Bruce Rock Town Hall 54 Johnson St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

CALINGIRI Calingiri Primary School 18 Cavell St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access



CUNDERDIN Cunderdin District High School Lot 368 Cubbine St 8am - 6pm Not wheelchair accessible

DALWALLINU Dalwallinu District High School 97 Johnston St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

DOWERIN Dowerin Town Hall 13 Cottrell St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

GOOMALLING Goomalling Community Resource Centre 55 Railway Terrace 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access



KELLERBERRIN Kellerberrin Memorial Hall 112 Massingham St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

KOORDA Koorda SES 21 Smith St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

MERREDIN Merredin Community Resource Centre

110 Barrack St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

MILING Miling Primary School Lot 3401 Great Northern Hwy 8am - 6pm Not wheelchair accessible

MUKINBUDIN Mukinbudin Shire Office

15 Maddock St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

NAREMBEEN Narembeen District High School

7 Ada St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

NEW NORCIANew Norcia Educational Centre

11309 Great Northern HWY 8am - 6pmNot wheelchair accessible

QUAIRADING Quairading Town Hall

10 Jennaberring Rd 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

SOUTHERN CROSS Southern Cross Senior Citizen Centre

Lot 100 Achernar St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

TAMMIN Tammin Lesser Hall 1 Donnan St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

TRAYNING Don Mason Community Centre

Lot 8 Railway St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

WESTONIA Westonia Shire Office

41 Wolfram St8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

WONGAN HILLS Wongan Hills Community Resource Centre

1 Wongan Rd8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

WYALKATCHEM Wyalkatchem Community Resource Centre

Lot 5700 Railway Tce 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access