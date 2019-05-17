Where to vote in the electorate of Pearce?

Here's our list of locations

17 May 2019

Article heading image for Where to vote in the electorate of Pearce?

Haven't had the chance to pre poll in the federal election?

Here's a list of polling booths in the electorate of Pearce throughout the Avon Valley and surrounding areas

 

BAKERS HILL Bakers Hill Primary School 33 George Street - 8am to 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

BEVERLEY Beverley District High School 20 John St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

BINDOON Bindoon Primary School 19 Learners Way 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

BULLSBROOK Bullsbrook College  107 Chittering Rd 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

GINGIN Gingin District High School 1 Daw St8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

GRASS VALLEY Grass Valley Hall  cnr Wilson & George Sts8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

GREENHILLS Greenhills Hall  Greenhills Rd 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

LOWER CHITTERING Immaculate Heart College 
34 Santa Gertrudis Dr 8am - 6pmAssisted wheelchair access

NORTHAM Northam Memorial Hall 
263 Fitzgerald St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access 

NORTHAM Northam Primary School 
Duke Street E 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

TOODYAY Toodyay Memorial Hall 
117 Stirling Tce 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access 

WUNDOWIE Wundowie Primary School 
276 Boronia Ave8am - 6pmAssisted wheelchair access

YORK York District High School 
2 Trews Rd 8am - 6pmAssisted wheelchair access

 

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs