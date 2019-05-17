Where to vote in the electorate of Pearce?

Haven't had the chance to pre poll in the federal election?
Here's a list of polling booths in the electorate of Pearce throughout the Avon Valley and surrounding areas
BAKERS HILL Bakers Hill Primary School 33 George Street - 8am to 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
BEVERLEY Beverley District High School 20 John St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
BINDOON Bindoon Primary School 19 Learners Way 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
BULLSBROOK Bullsbrook College 107 Chittering Rd 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
GINGIN Gingin District High School 1 Daw St8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
GRASS VALLEY Grass Valley Hall cnr Wilson & George Sts8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
GREENHILLS Greenhills Hall Greenhills Rd 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
LOWER CHITTERING Immaculate Heart College
34 Santa Gertrudis Dr 8am - 6pmAssisted wheelchair access
NORTHAM Northam Memorial Hall
263 Fitzgerald St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
NORTHAM Northam Primary School
Duke Street E 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
TOODYAY Toodyay Memorial Hall
117 Stirling Tce 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access
WUNDOWIE Wundowie Primary School
276 Boronia Ave8am - 6pmAssisted wheelchair access
YORK York District High School
2 Trews Rd 8am - 6pmAssisted wheelchair access