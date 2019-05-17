Where to vote in the electorate of Pearce?

Haven't had the chance to pre poll in the federal election?

Here's a list of polling booths in the electorate of Pearce throughout the Avon Valley and surrounding areas

BAKERS HILL Bakers Hill Primary School 33 George Street - 8am to 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

BEVERLEY Beverley District High School 20 John St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

BINDOON Bindoon Primary School 19 Learners Way 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

BULLSBROOK Bullsbrook College 107 Chittering Rd 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

GINGIN Gingin District High School 1 Daw St8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

GRASS VALLEY Grass Valley Hall cnr Wilson & George Sts8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

GREENHILLS Greenhills Hall Greenhills Rd 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

LOWER CHITTERING Immaculate Heart College

34 Santa Gertrudis Dr 8am - 6pmAssisted wheelchair access

NORTHAM Northam Memorial Hall

263 Fitzgerald St 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

NORTHAM Northam Primary School

Duke Street E 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

TOODYAY Toodyay Memorial Hall

117 Stirling Tce 8am - 6pm Assisted wheelchair access

WUNDOWIE Wundowie Primary School

276 Boronia Ave8am - 6pmAssisted wheelchair access

YORK York District High School

2 Trews Rd 8am - 6pmAssisted wheelchair access