Where To Vote This Saturday Around Hobart!

It's that time again...official voting for the federal election opens this Saturday the 18th.

And YES, we've all gotta do it! Though, we should all feel thankful to live in such a great country. Plus, we all know you don't want that nasty fine that comes from NOT voting! Unsure where or when to vote? No worries, we have got you covered.

All Hobart and surrounding polling places are open from 8am-6pm.

Find your closest polling place here:



AUSTINS FERRY

St Virgil's College

195 Main Rd

BATTERY POINT

Albuera Street Primary School

10A Albuera St



CHIGWELL

Chigwell Barn

10 Bucaan St



CLAREMONT

Austins Ferry Primary School

13 Brodie St



CLAREMONT

Holy Rosary Catholic School

29 Wyndham Rd



CLAREMONT

Windermere Primary School

2 Cadbury Rd



COLLINSVALE

Collinsvale Primary School

508 Collinsvale Rd



FERN TREE

Fern Tree Community Centre

8 Stephenson Pl



GLENORCHY

Glenorchy Primary School

Kensington St



GLENORCHY

Tolosa Hall

148 Tolosa St



GLENORCHY

YMCA of Hobart

8A Constance Ave



GOODWOOD

Karadi Aboriginal Corporation

4 Rothesay Cir



HOBART

144 Macquarie St

Level 1



HOBART

St Mary's College

164 Harrington St

Not wheelchair accessible



KINGSTON

Kingborough Community Hub

7 Goshawk Way



KINGSTON BEACH

Kingston Beach Hall

20 Beach Rd



LENAH VALLEY

Lenah Valley Primary School

11 Creek Rd



LUTANA

Southern ITF Taekwon-Do

12 Ashbolt Cres

Not wheelchair accessible



MOONAH

Bowen Road Primary School

35 Bowen Rd



MOONAH

Moonah Primary School

40 Derwent Park Rd

Not wheelchair accessible



MOONAH

Salvation Army Community Centre

73 Hopkins St



MOUNT NELSON

Mt Nelson Primary School

388 Nelson Rd



MOUNT STUART

Mt Stuart Primary School

106 Gillon Cres

Not wheelchair accessible



NEW TOWN

Sacred Heart College

67 Clare St

Not wheelchair accessible



NORTH HOBART

Hobart North Uniting Church

2 Swan St



NORTH HOBART

The Friends School

393 Argyle St



ROSETTA

Rosetta Primary School

32 Riverview Pde



SANDFLY

Sandfly Hall

811 Sandfly Rd



SANDY BAY

Harold Gregg Centre

1 Southerwood Dr



SANDY BAY

Princes Street Primary School

Randall St



SANDY BAY

St Stephen's Church Hall

520 Sandy Bay Rd



SANDY BAY

Waimea Heights Primary School

12 Balfour Ct



SANDY BAY

Wellspring Anglican Church Hall

43 Grosvenor St



SOUTH HOBART

South Hobart Primary School

59 Anglesea St



SOUTH HOBART

St Francis Xavier's Church Hall

34 Anglesea St



TAROONA

Taroona Primary School

104 Channel Hwy



WEST HOBART

Goulburn Street Primary School

Forest Rd

Not wheelchair accessible



WEST HOBART

Lansdowne Crescent Primary School

15 Gourlay St



For more info, head to: www.aec.gov.au/election