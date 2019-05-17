Where To Vote This Saturday Around Hobart!

It's that time again...official voting for the federal election opens this Saturday the 18th.
And YES, we've all gotta do it! Though, we should all feel thankful to live in such a great country. Plus, we all know you don't want that nasty fine that comes from NOT voting! Unsure where or when to vote? No worries, we have got you covered.
All Hobart and surrounding polling places are open from 8am-6pm.
Find your closest polling place here:
AUSTINS FERRY
St Virgil's College
195 Main Rd
BATTERY POINT
Albuera Street Primary School
10A Albuera St
CHIGWELL
Chigwell Barn
10 Bucaan St
CLAREMONT
Austins Ferry Primary School
13 Brodie St
CLAREMONT
Holy Rosary Catholic School
29 Wyndham Rd
CLAREMONT
Windermere Primary School
2 Cadbury Rd
COLLINSVALE
Collinsvale Primary School
508 Collinsvale Rd
FERN TREE
Fern Tree Community Centre
8 Stephenson Pl
GLENORCHY
Glenorchy Primary School
Kensington St
GLENORCHY
Tolosa Hall
148 Tolosa St
GLENORCHY
YMCA of Hobart
8A Constance Ave
GOODWOOD
Karadi Aboriginal Corporation
4 Rothesay Cir
HOBART
144 Macquarie St
Level 1
HOBART
St Mary's College
164 Harrington St
Not wheelchair accessible
KINGSTON
Kingborough Community Hub
7 Goshawk Way
KINGSTON BEACH
Kingston Beach Hall
20 Beach Rd
LENAH VALLEY
Lenah Valley Primary School
11 Creek Rd
LUTANA
Southern ITF Taekwon-Do
12 Ashbolt Cres
Not wheelchair accessible
MOONAH
Bowen Road Primary School
35 Bowen Rd
MOONAH
Moonah Primary School
40 Derwent Park Rd
Not wheelchair accessible
MOONAH
Salvation Army Community Centre
73 Hopkins St
MOUNT NELSON
Mt Nelson Primary School
388 Nelson Rd
MOUNT STUART
Mt Stuart Primary School
106 Gillon Cres
Not wheelchair accessible
NEW TOWN
Sacred Heart College
67 Clare St
Not wheelchair accessible
NORTH HOBART
Hobart North Uniting Church
2 Swan St
NORTH HOBART
The Friends School
393 Argyle St
ROSETTA
Rosetta Primary School
32 Riverview Pde
SANDFLY
Sandfly Hall
811 Sandfly Rd
SANDY BAY
Harold Gregg Centre
1 Southerwood Dr
SANDY BAY
Princes Street Primary School
Randall St
SANDY BAY
St Stephen's Church Hall
520 Sandy Bay Rd
SANDY BAY
Waimea Heights Primary School
12 Balfour Ct
SANDY BAY
Wellspring Anglican Church Hall
43 Grosvenor St
SOUTH HOBART
South Hobart Primary School
59 Anglesea St
SOUTH HOBART
St Francis Xavier's Church Hall
34 Anglesea St
TAROONA
Taroona Primary School
104 Channel Hwy
WEST HOBART
Goulburn Street Primary School
Forest Rd
Not wheelchair accessible
WEST HOBART
Lansdowne Crescent Primary School
15 Gourlay St
For more info, head to: www.aec.gov.au/election