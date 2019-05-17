Where To Vote This Saturday Around Hobart!

Find your closest voting centre

17 May 2019

Article heading image for Where To Vote This Saturday Around Hobart!

It's that time again...official voting for the federal election opens this Saturday the 18th. 

And YES, we've all gotta do it! Though, we should all feel thankful to live in such a great country. Plus, we all know you don't want that nasty fine that comes from NOT voting! Unsure where or when to vote? No worries, we have got you covered.

All Hobart and surrounding polling places are open from 8am-6pm. 

Find your closest polling place here: 

AUSTINS FERRY
St Virgil's College
195 Main Rd

BATTERY POINT
Albuera Street Primary School 
10A Albuera St

CHIGWELL
Chigwell Barn 
10 Bucaan St

CLAREMONT
Austins Ferry Primary School
13 Brodie St

CLAREMONT
Holy Rosary Catholic School 
29 Wyndham Rd

CLAREMONT
Windermere Primary School 
2 Cadbury Rd

COLLINSVALE
Collinsvale Primary School 
508 Collinsvale Rd

FERN TREE
Fern Tree Community Centre 
8 Stephenson Pl

GLENORCHY
Glenorchy Primary School 
Kensington St

GLENORCHY
Tolosa Hall 
148 Tolosa St

GLENORCHY
YMCA of Hobart 
8A Constance Ave

GOODWOOD
Karadi Aboriginal Corporation
4 Rothesay Cir

HOBART
144 Macquarie St 
Level 1

HOBART
St Mary's College 
164 Harrington St
Not wheelchair accessible

KINGSTON
Kingborough Community Hub
7 Goshawk Way

KINGSTON BEACH
Kingston Beach Hall 
20 Beach Rd

LENAH VALLEY
Lenah Valley Primary School 
11 Creek Rd

LUTANA
Southern ITF Taekwon-Do 
12 Ashbolt Cres
Not wheelchair accessible

MOONAH
Bowen Road Primary School 
35 Bowen Rd

MOONAH
Moonah Primary School 
40 Derwent Park Rd
Not wheelchair accessible

MOONAH
Salvation Army Community Centre
73 Hopkins St

MOUNT NELSON
Mt Nelson Primary School 
388 Nelson Rd

MOUNT STUART
Mt Stuart Primary School 
106 Gillon Cres
Not wheelchair accessible

NEW TOWN
Sacred Heart College 
67 Clare St
Not wheelchair accessible

NORTH HOBART
Hobart North Uniting Church 
2 Swan St

NORTH HOBART
The Friends School 
393 Argyle St

ROSETTA
Rosetta Primary School 
32 Riverview Pde

SANDFLY
Sandfly Hall 
811 Sandfly Rd

SANDY BAY
Harold Gregg Centre 
1 Southerwood Dr

SANDY BAY
Princes Street Primary School 
Randall St

SANDY BAY
St Stephen's Church Hall 
520 Sandy Bay Rd

SANDY BAY
Waimea Heights Primary School
12 Balfour Ct

SANDY BAY
Wellspring Anglican Church Hall 
43 Grosvenor St

SOUTH HOBART
South Hobart Primary School 
59 Anglesea St

SOUTH HOBART
St Francis Xavier's Church Hall 
34 Anglesea St

TAROONA
Taroona Primary School 
104 Channel Hwy

WEST HOBART
Goulburn Street Primary School 
Forest Rd
Not wheelchair accessible

WEST HOBART
Lansdowne Crescent Primary School 
15 Gourlay St

For more info, head to: www.aec.gov.au/election

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs