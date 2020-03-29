Whitsunday Businesses Still Open & Trading

ARS Whitsundays Refridgeration & Airconditioning are operating as an essential service.

FISHI Cannonvale Fresh Seafood still have fresh and frozen fish, calamari, scallops, prawns and more. We can put together packages for the freezer, at this stage we are open and allowing 1 person in the shop at any one time with a wipe down sanitisation after each customer. We welcome you in our shop but we can also arrange delivery.

Villa Botan ica Woodwark/ Airlie Beach Wedding Venue are still operating (just not holding weddings) to taking enquiries, taking bookings

Auto Pro Cannonvale are Open as usual for all you spare parts & accessories & paint match & mix into an aerosol can still available

Whitsunday Law Cannonvale Their staff members available and working remotely from home.