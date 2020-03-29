Whitsunday Businesses Still Open & Trading

Details Here

Article heading image for Whitsunday Businesses Still Open & Trading

ARS Whitsundays    Refridgeration & Airconditioning are operating as an essential service.

FISHI Cannonvale Fresh Seafood still have fresh and frozen fish, calamari, scallops, prawns and more. We can put together packages for the freezer, at this stage we are open and allowing 1 person in the shop at any one time with a wipe down sanitisation after each customer. We welcome you in our shop but we can also arrange delivery.

Villa Botanica    Woodwark/ Airlie Beach  Wedding Venue are still operating (just not holding weddings) to taking enquiries, taking bookings 

Auto Pro Cannonvale are Open as usual for all you spare parts & accessories & paint match & mix into an aerosol can still available 

Whitsunday Law Cannonvale Their staff members available and working remotely from home.

Think Water Proserpine are still trading.  Field technicians are available for on site pump and plumbing jobs.  Store is still open for trading for sales and service of all your pump, irrigation, plumbing, pool and filtration needs.

5 hours ago

Open For Business
Covid19
Listen Live!
Open For Business
Covid19
Open For Business
Covid19
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs