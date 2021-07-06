Whitsunday Woman Escapes With Minor Injuries After Being Shot In The Head

A Whitsunday woman managed to escape with only minor injuries after being shot in the head on Sunday.

The shooter, a 49-year-old sugarcane farmer, was on his rural Preston property when he fired the rifle skywards in an attempt to scare lingering cockatoos from his crop.

Shot from a distance of several kilometres, police believed the bullet ricocheted off a surface before hitting the 36-year-old woman at a slow speed.

The woman was subsequently treated for minor burns and a graze to the back of the neck.

Investigations were underway, however, no charges were laid.

Whitsunday Woman Suffers Minor Injuries After Being Shot In The Head

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.