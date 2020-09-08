Whitsundays Is On Wotif’s Top Trending School Holiday Destinations

With the school holidays underway, the latest Wotif.com data shows travel interest for the Whitsundays is up close to 110%* on the site.

Wotif Managing Director, Daniel Finch said:

“With Airlie Beach making its way into the school holiday top ten and airlines increasing intrastate flight capacity, we’re seeing promising demand for Cairns and Proserpine, proving the September school holidays is the perfect opportunity for Queenslanders to explore the Tropical North.”

“We know the Whitsundays is one of Australia’s most sought after domestic destinations, but it’s great to see intrastate travel interest is high. Queenslanders are fortunate to have one of the most diverse backyards to explore, and it’s great to see families are embracing the warmer spring weather and remain committed to backing their own state.”

Most Popular School Holiday Destinations** Most Popular School Holiday Destinations** Queensland Sunshine Coast 1. Hervey Bay – interest up over 200% Gold Coast 2. Maryborough – interest up close to 180% Cairns 3. Warwick – interest up over 110% The Whitsundays 4. The Whitsundays – interest up close to 110% Brisbane 5. Sunshine Coast – interest up over 100% Townsville 6. Cairns – interest up over 100% Hervey Bay 7. Brisbane – interest up over 100% Port Douglas 8. Gold Coast – interest up over 51% Rockhampton Mackay

**Based on accommodation demand on Wotif.com for travel over Queensland’s September school holidays dates.