Whitsundays Woman Wins $190K

A Whitsundays woman is getting ready to embark on an Australian adventure of a lifetime after snaring a $190,000 Keno prize while on the go.



The North Queensland player held a Keno Classic 9 Spot winning entry in draw 493, drawn Sunday 23 January 2022, and takes home a total prize of $193,577.20.



Speaking with an official from Keno this afternoon, the overjoyed woman relayed how her good fortune came to be.



“I’m still struggling to come to terms with it all!” she laughed.



“I just went to my local pub and while I was there, I thought I’d put a ticket on.



“After purchasing an entry into the draw, I went straight home. I didn’t bother to wait.



“I checked the ticket online, and I saw I’d won a major prize! I was in shock. This is the most I’ve ever won in my entire life!



“I only play Keno occasionally; it was a spur-of-the-moment decision to purchase an entry. I’m glad I did!



“I’ve been itching to take time off work and go on a holiday. I’ll wait for COVID cases to slow down and consider travelling around Australia.



“I might even put some of the prize towards a house deposit. It would be nice to own a house!”



The Keno Classic winning entry was purchased at Cannonvale Reef Gateway Hotel, 38 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale.



The Cannonvale Reef Gateway Hotel team said they were ecstatic about the major Keno win and hoped their local patron enjoyed their prize.



In the 12 months to 30 June 2021, Keno players across the eastern states of mainland Australia celebrated more than 64 million wins collectively worth more than $853 million.



During this time, Keno crowned 19 millionaires and multi-millionaires who collectively took home more than $43.69 million. Eight of these major prize winners were from Queensland, including a Gladstone man who won a Keno Classic 10 Spot prize of $2.16 million.



Queenslanders enjoyed more than 25.35 million Keno wins totalling more than $312.79 million at pubs and clubs across the state in FY21.



Keno players can also enter into the monthly second chance draw for the chance to win one of five $1,000 prizes by scanning their ticket at win.secondchance.keno.com.au.



