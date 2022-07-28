WHO Issue New Warning Amid Ongoing Monkeypox Outbreak

The World Health Organisation have issued new warnings amid the ongoing Monkeypox outbreak.

Director General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned males at risk of contracting the disease to limit their number of sexual partners.

Ghebreyesus made the call after it was revealed that 98 percent of monkeypox cases were detected among men who have sex with other men.

“That means making safe choices for yourself and others, for men who have sex with men,” - WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus

“This includes, for the moment, reducing your number of sexual partners.”

WHO have urged those who have contracted the disease to isolate and stay away from gatherings to prevent further spread.

The organisation has also warned the public to keep note of their sexual partners in case they need to get in contact at a later date.

WHO advisor on sexually transmitted infections Andy Seale told The Guardian that Monkeypox is “clearly transmitted during sex” but is not certain the disease is a sexually transmitted infection.

WHO reiterated that anyone is at risk of catching Monkeypox and that pregnant women and children are also at high risk of contracting the disease.

