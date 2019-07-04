Who's Boss? James Maloney No Certainty To Lead The Blues Attack

James Maloney is no certainty to lead the Blues attack, that's according to NSW coach Brad Fittler.

Maloney was the star for the Blues win in Game II after Nathan Cleary left the field due to injury.

However, Mitchell Pearce has joined the side for Game III.

Fittler joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG and revealed all about how the Blues will lineup next Wednesday.

Fittler also opened up on the tough conversations he has had over the past few weeks with a few unlucky Origin players; hear the full chat below.