Who Will Be The Next Coach Of North Melbourne?

North Melbourne are in for an off-season like no other, with the abrupt resignation of Rhyce Shaw and thirteen list spots to fill in the coming weeks.

Jay Clark ran through the leading candidates to replace Shaw in the top job at Arden Street on Dead Set Legends.

LISTEN HERE:

Clark said that Michael Voss is a front runner for the job, but is unsure if the former Brisbane champion is willing to go through the lengthy interview process.

Leigh Montagna believes that North must do their due diligence on the appointments and nail this selection after the decision to appoint Shaw backfired.

