Why Anthony Seibold Is "Cheering" About The Re-Introduction Of The One-Ref System

It is almost impossible to introduce a new rule without a debate but it's fair to say that the NRL's decision to revert to the one-ref system has well and truly polarised coaches, players and commentators alike.

But one coach who is "cheering" about the move is Anthony Seibold, who sees it as a golden opportunity for the Brisbane Broncos.

Why? Our NRL Insider Dobbo explains.

And speaking of golden opportunities, it's hard to ignore the news that Gold Coast Titans player Bryce Cartwright has been cleared to play after refusing to receive a flu shot ahead of the season re-opening.

Cartwright, who is a vocal anti-vaxxer, was last night excused from the compulsory vaccine on medical grounds, claiming to have had a reaction to a shot in the past.

Questions have, of course, been asked about the legitimacy - and timing - of Cartwright's claims.

