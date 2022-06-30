Why Benji Backs Lodge To Fit In With Roosters

Triple M's and former NRL star Benji Marshall has backed Matt Lodge to make a successful transition at the Roosters.

Lodge, who previously played with the Broncos and Warriors, has signed on with the Tricolours for the remainder of the season after recently taking home a big-money contract buy-out from his former New Zealand-based club.

While Lodge's issues off the field are well-documented, Marshall explained on Triple M why the controversial prop has proven to clubs he can buy into team "culture".

"I know Matt Lodge gets judged from the outside looking in by the things he's done in the past," Marshall told Triple M.

