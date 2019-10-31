Why "Blood Moon" Will Be A Little Different To Other Cold Chisel Albums

Hours after Triple M's world exclusive play of Cold Chisel's brand new track, the band joined Triple M's Becko to talk all things Getting The Band Back Together.

And Don Walker, who wrote the song, and Ian Moss, who sings lead, had some pretty cool intel on the rest of the album, "Blood Moon".

Because while we can expect the same catchy choruses and smooth rock verses, this record will be a little different to others.

Listen below:

Walker and Mossy also gave a bit of background on what Getting The Band Back Together is all about, explaining that it's a bit of a tongue-in-cheek celebration of middle-age.

Want more Hard N Heavy? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.