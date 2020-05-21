Why Buy A Rose For Cystic Fibrosis When You Can Do It Online!

With the month of May being the national cystic fibrosis awareness month, our mates over at Cystic Fibrosis (WA) reached out to tell us that this year, things have to be done a little differently to recognise everything they do and stand for.

So - Friday May 22, the CFWA are asking for people to visit www.rosegarden.org.au to send a rose to someone you care about this May.

That's right. They've taken their annual 65 Roses Day online and are creating a virtual 65 Roses garden.

Your donation will help us continue to provide essential support services and support critical research funding for people living with CF in WA. It's an important service for thousands of fellow West Australians.

