Why Cleary Blow Won't Stop Panthers

Ryan Girdler has declared that Nathan Cleary’s suspension won’t do any critical damage to the Penrith Panthers’ season.

Cleary was sent from the field last night after a spear tackle on Dylan Brown and was charged with a Grade Three Dangerous Throw offence. That will see the halfback suspended for five weeks with an early guilty plea, or six weeks if he unsuccessfully fights the charge.

He pointed out that while Parramatta exposed some rarely-sighted flaws in Penrith’s defence in the first half amid the drama of the send-off, Ivan Cleary was able to settle them down at half-time and prepare for the second 40 minutes of footy without Nathan, to which the Panthers responded by winning that period 6-4.

Girdler believes that second-half performance proves that Penrith will be able to get through this tough period just fine without Cleary and an injured Jarome Luai.

“You just need to go back to the Origin period when [Cleary and Luai] were away and their performances were pretty good,” Girdler said.

“The way Parramatta played in the first half combined with the Cleary incident exposed a few things, but Ivan obviously got to them at half-time and they were a little bit more settled and a little more prepared.”

“They’re not going to be anywhere near as potent, but they’ve got some quality players and good systems in place.”

“They’ve got a difficult run home, but I still think they’ll be hard to beat. I don’t think it does too much damage to the back-end of their season.”

