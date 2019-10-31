Why Cold Chisel Says Breaking Up Was The Best Thing For The Band

We're home and broken hearted....

Article heading image for Why Cold Chisel Says Breaking Up Was The Best Thing For The Band

Musicfeeds.com.au

Australian hearts everywhere broke in two when Aussie treasures 'Cold Chisel' called it quits back in the early 1980's. 

During an interview with Ian Moss and Don Walker, Bridge and Spida found out whether or not there were any regrets surrounding the devastating break-up, with the boys claiming it was the best thing for the band at the time, breaking our hearts all over again! 

Post

Tune into the full podcast below for the full story...

Georgie Marr

16 hours ago

Article by:

Georgie Marr

Cold Chisel
Aussie Music
Listen Live!
Cold Chisel
Aussie Music
Cold Chisel
Aussie Music
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs