Why Dees Are Primed For Big Bounce Back

Triple M's and former AFL star Leigh Montagna says he's predicting a fierce response from the Demons ahead of Melbourne's semi-final with the Lions.

The reigning premiers are the bookies' favourites for Friday night's class despite a disappointing 21-point loss to the Swans last week.

Montagna explained on Triple M's Punters Podcast why he's struggling to see any scenario where the Demons, who have beaten the Lions twice this year, fall short in the sudden-death clash.

"You just wonder if Melbourne is in their heads physiologically?" Montagna said.

