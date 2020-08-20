Why Do We Love To Hate Nickelback? Music & Pop Culture Expert Demelza Leonard Thinks She Has The Answer

Nickelback seems destined to go down in history as the band we all love to hate.

Whatever your opinion, the band has sold over 50 million albums worldwide, and they've just dropped a cover of The Devil Went Down To Georgia with Dave Martone.

A tribute to Charlie Daniels, who passed away in July, the cover strips the fiddle from the song and its narrative, replacing it with guitar.

Sure, some fans are getting around the track...

On the other hand, the band is copping backlash for the "unnecessary" cover, including Rolling Stone who said it transforms the protagonist Johnny "from a country-bumpkin fiddle phenom into a dive-bar guitar shredder".

"[That] would be swell as hell if only the song’s centrepiece showdown were worth a damnation. Instead, it’s as engaging as listening to — nay, watching — two dudes play Guitar Hero...

"In the end, Johnny triumphs over the devil, winning a 'guitar of gold' and saving his soul. If only Nickelback had kept on going and changed the contest’s outcome too. This is one battle we wish the devil won."

Ouch.