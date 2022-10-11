Why 'Dynamic' Finch Must Open The Batting

Former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin says it's vital skipper Aaron Finch opens the batting alongside David Warner at the upcoming T20 World Cup.​

Finch, whose form has come under the firing line from critics in recent weeks, found himself down the order in Australia's recent matches against England and the West Indies, with all-rounder Cameron Green at the top of the order alongside Warner.

While Finch has made it clear that he expects to return to the top of the order for the World Cup, Haddin explained why it's crucial that position doesn't change again.

"I like him opening. It was a bit odd over the last couple of games seeing Finch go down to the middle order," Haddin said on Triple M's Rush Hour with Gus Jude and Wendell.

"They spoke a lot about tinkering with the team leading into this world cup, which makes sense, trying to give guys an opportunity.

"I think Finch is best suited at the top of the order.

"He needs to get up there and get that partnership with David Warner... they're as dynamic as anyone in the world."

LISTEN HERE: