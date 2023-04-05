Why Elon Musk Wants AI Development Paused

AI technology jumped onto most people’s radar last year with the launch of Chat GPT.

One of the biggest tech leaders, Elon Musk, has signed a letter calling for a pause on the GPT technology.

The open letter claims that artificial intelligence (AI) systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humans.

It calls for a pause for at least six months on all AI labs training for AI systems more powerful than GPT-4.

So, what are Elon Musk and the other high-profile signatories to this letter worried about?

On today’s Briefing, we talk to Chloe Xiang, a reporter who covers stories on technology and the AI industry, to explore what GPT is and find out if it’s realistic to pause it.

In Xiang’s recent article, she says that “the open letter to stop dangerous AI race is a huge mess”.

“Elon Musk was actually one of the co-founders of Open AI, which is the parent company of the GPT series like GPT-3, GPT-4, and Chat GPT,” Xiang said.

Xiang says that Elon Musk has since departed from the company and has been very vocal about the company, saying that “the company’s funding principles are now far gone”.

She also explains that the GPT is a series of large language modules developed by Open AI.

“This AI system is trained on millions of texts, text scripts from the internet, in order to generate responses to any human input,” Xiang said.

“Because it has access and has been trained on texts, it is able to respond conversationally using natural English to any questions and prompts,” she added.

