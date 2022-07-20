Why Ex-NRL Star Can Finally Laugh In Rising WWE Bid

Former NRL player turned WWE superstar Daniel Vidot admits it's satisfying to have proven his doubters wrong with a professional wrestling career that's now blossoming on the industry's most iconic stage.

Vidot, who competes in the ring under the name Xyon Quinn, has burst into the WWE spotlight with weekly appearances on WWE's NXT show.

After joining the WWE in 2018 on a development contract, it took the 32-year-old nearly three years to finally be considered a regular performer, with last year the Brisbane-born star's breakout year in the wrestling industry.

Now reaping the rewards of a major sporting switch, and with a goal to become the WWE champion one day, Vidot says he can laugh now at those who raised eyebrows at him just a few years back when he decided to quit rugby league.

"I definitely have great things in my vision - things that people didn't think I could do and things that people thought wasn't possible for me," Vidot told Triple M.

"One of the main things I said was that I want to become the WWE champion.

"I think it's pretty funny that all the doubters you prove wrong never thought I could even get to this moment, I think they're starting to realise maybe I was right. Hopefully [winning the WWE championship] does become a reality because hopefully that inspires them.

"Don't just limit yourself and be happy with comfortability, that's something I could never live with, is just being comfortable. It's not in my personality to have an organised routine and that's what happened with rugby league, I lost the mojo for it."

Vidot played 114 NRL games between Titans, Raiders, Broncos and Dragons, while also representing Samoa at the international level.

Since making it into the WWE as a regular performer, Vidot's character is on track to becoming one of the biggest names on the WWE roster.

Vidot's character holds no limits, whether it's successfully performing a move like the Samoan drop, dancing and singing to a live audience, or even flirting with fellow star Elektra Lopez, the former rugby league player has endured it all in his short time as a professional wrestler.

