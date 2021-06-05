Why Freddy Will Call NRL Refs Boss Before Origin 1

‘Over-refereeing’ in the Wests Tigers’ Round 13 win over the Panthers at Leichhardt Oval has prompted Blues coach Brad Fittler to organise a phone call with Referee’s boss, Jared Maxwell, before the 2021 Origin series kicks off next Wednesday.

“We’re getting to a stage where we’re accepting head contact is a part of the game, where I’m the other way. We should be coming down on the thuggery and the over-aggression,” Fittler said.

“But it was a bit pedantic, last night. It had all the makings of a great game… but it made me a little bit nervous.

“I’ll give Jared a call and just see his thoughts on last night’s game.”

