Why Gold Coast Shouldn't Rush To Extend Stuart Dew

The Sunday Rub discussed Stuart Dew's future as senior coach of the Suns following a comprehensive 67 point win over Hawthorn on Saturday night.

Despite showing significant improvement in the early stages of the season Nathan Brown, Ross Lyon & Leigh Montagna agreed that the Suns should hold off extending Dew until the season is completed.

Gold Coast have notoriously faded out in the second half of the season under Dew in previous years.

“See if he can finish the season. Keep him dog hungry," Lyon said.

“If I’m a board member, I’m not giving him the comfort.”