Why Hunt's Contract Talks Won't Be Easy

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read has revealed the "big week" ahead of Ben Hunt, with star playmaker set for contract talks with the Dragons.

Hunt, whose monster six-year deal expires at the end of next season, could find negotiations tricky, with Read revealing why the Dragons might need to offer a little less than what the 32-year-old is currently earning. 

"My gut feel is they want to reduce the amount they're paying him," Read told Triple M's Monday Scrum.

25 July 2022

