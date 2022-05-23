"Why Is That In Slow-Mo?" | The Day Royce Simmons Told MG It's Time To Retire From Rugby League

Mark Geyer's incredible 12-year rugby league career included playing 180 first grade games, winning a Premiership with his beloved Panthers and represented both his state & country on the biggest stages.

A real tough and skilled enforcer, MG retired at the conclusion of the 2000 NRL season.

Although according to the man himself, things could've been completely different if it wasn't for his 1991 Premiership winning teammate and then-Panthers coach Royce Simmons.

LISTEN HERE:

MG's NRL Wrap | Dragons Star Jack Bird Finally Ends Speculation Over His Club Future