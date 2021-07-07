Why Jake Stringer Must Sign For The Bombers To Continue Climbing

On The Midweek Rub

Article heading image for Why Jake Stringer Must Sign For The Bombers To Continue Climbing

The Midweek Rub analysed the recent signings made by in-form Essendon duo in Zach Merrett and Darcy Parish, and how Jake Stringer's deal is now a high priority. 

Essendon confirmed Parish will stay at the Hangar for an additional two-years, running to the end of 2023. 

Damo believes securing Stringer long-term should now be of high importance to aid the incremental growth. 

"I think equally important for the big picture ... Jake Stringer needs to sign for that Bomber plan to keep going." Barrett said.

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the full Midweek Rub here! 

7 July 2021

AFL
Triple M Footy
The Midweek Rub
Jake Stringer
Listen Live!
AFL
Triple M Footy
The Midweek Rub
Jake Stringer
AFL
Triple M Footy
The Midweek Rub
Jake Stringer
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs