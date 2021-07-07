Why Jake Stringer Must Sign For The Bombers To Continue Climbing

The Midweek Rub analysed the recent signings made by in-form Essendon duo in Zach Merrett and Darcy Parish, and how Jake Stringer's deal is now a high priority.

Essendon confirmed Parish will stay at the Hangar for an additional two-years, running to the end of 2023.

Damo believes securing Stringer long-term should now be of high importance to aid the incremental growth.

"I think equally important for the big picture ... Jake Stringer needs to sign for that Bomber plan to keep going." Barrett said.

