Why Kalyn Ponga's Move To Five-Eighth Could Be Over Before It Begins
Despite the arrival of Jackson Hastings to fill the halfback spot, Kalyn Ponga's move to five-eighth for the Knights could be over before it begins.
Triple M & The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio revealed the Knights are struggling to sign a fullback to replace Ponga.
Riccio also revealed Tim Sheens & Benji Marshall's next move in the player market after signing David Klemmer; hear the full chat below.