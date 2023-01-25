Why Kings Will Wear Pride Jersey Amid Rivals' Drama

Sydney Kings co-owner Paul Smith has confirmed his club is united in supporting the NBL's Pride Round despite reports suggesting players from the Cairns Taipans are reluctant to wear the rainbow logo on their jerseys.

The NBL's unveiling of its pride round this week wasn't without controversy after a report by Newscorp claimed that several Taipans players were reluctant to participate in the opportunity to wear the rainbow logo, due to religious beliefs.

It all comes after Melbourne United's Isaac Humphries came out as the NBL's first openly gay player in November last year.

While it's understood the league isn't forcing players to wear the rainbow logo, courts for Round 17 will display flags and logos in support of the LGBTQ community.

Smith admitted the entire situation is a "sensitive issue," but made it clear the Kings "were fully supportive of it", and that all players accepted the NBL's invitation to wear the logo on their jerseys in support of Pride Round.

"Unfortunately these things do, on occasions, throw up conversations or discussions that can cast a different perspective," Smith told Triple M's Rush Hour.