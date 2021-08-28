Why Latrell's 'Selfish Act' Ends Souths' Premiership Dreams

South Sydney's hopes of achieving a 22nd NRL premiership have all-but vanished on the back of Latrell Mitchell's season-ending suspension, Triple M's Ryan Girdler has told the Saturday Scrum.

"It was selfish. If the NRL are serious about getting this sort of stuff out of the game, he should have been sent off," Girdler said.

"I don't think they can win the comp without him, that's their chances done."

