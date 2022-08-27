Why Latrell Won't Leave South Sydney

Latrell Mitchell’s state of happiness will be the reason he won’t leave South Sydney according to Brent Read.

Read shared a personal anecdote from Monday’s media call as an example of his happiness and also believes the Rabbitohs will offer him a lucrative long-term deal to stay at the club.

Brandon Smith chimed in to say that Mitchell is mostly misunderstood and one of the true good guys in the game.

He too believes that Mitchell will stay at the Rabbitohs, but for a different reason.

“It would be hard for him to go to Redcliffe because he’s got that farm in Taree,” Smith said to the Triple M Saturday Scrum.

“He’s got all of his little baby cows to look after, so I don’t think he’ll go unless Wayne gets him a farm out in Redcliffe and get his cows to go there too.”

