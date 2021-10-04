Why Levi Casboult Is The Perfect Stopgap For Brisbane

Triple M Footy's Dale Thomas & Leigh Montagna both agreed that former Carlton forward Levi Casboult would be a great fit for the Brisbane Lions.

With key forward Eric Hipwood likely to be sidelined for the majority of 2022, Casboult could give the Lions key position coverage as the club aim to have a tilt at the flag.

The 31 year-old hasn't been offered a new contract by the Blues and would be able to be picked up as an unrestricted free agent.

"I've always been a big fan of Levi Casboult, just his ability to play at all ends of the ground," said Casboult's former teammate Daisy Thomas.

Joey agreed that he liked his versatility to play in the ruck or down back if required.

Casboult played 154 games and kicked 156 goals for Carlton since being drafted as a rookie in 2010.

