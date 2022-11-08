Why Manly Fans Should Be Excited Following Arrival Of New Head Coach Anthony Seibold

Anthony Seibold has officially been named as the new head coach at the Manly Sea Eagles.

Seibold will be joined by 2016 Premiership winning coach Shane Flanagan & Jim Dymock, who join the Sea Eagles as assistant coaches.

Triple M's Mark Geyer shared why Sea Eagles fans should be excited at the arrival of the new look coaching staff.

