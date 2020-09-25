Why MG Thinks The Wests Tigers Are Close To Winning A Premiership

Triple M's Mark Geyer reckons the Wests Tigers are close to winning a Premiership.

MG picked the Tigers out of the eight sides who missed the 2020 finals series, when asked who was closer to winning a Premiership.

While admitting over the next three years the Premiership will be contested by those only in this year's top eight, once Tigers coach Michael Maguire can get the roster he wants, MG believes the Tigers will be Premiership contenders.

