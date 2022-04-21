"Why Not?!" | MG Rates Siosifa Talakai's Chances Of An Origin Debut After Stunning Masterclass

ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST

Article heading image for "Why Not?!" | MG Rates Siosifa Talakai's Chances Of An Origin Debut After Stunning Masterclass

Siosifa Talakai put on a masterclass performance in the first half of the Sharks clash with Manly on Thursday night, almost singlehandedly leading his side to victory. 

Within the first 30-minutes, Talakai, managed two tries, two try assists and a stunning nine tackle breaks. 

Triple M's Mark Geyer was in awe of the 25-year-old and even rated his chances to make an Origin debut later this year, especially with Latrell Mitchell under an injury cloud.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!

21 April 2022

Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Triple M NRL
Cronulla Sharks
Listen Live!
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Triple M NRL
Cronulla Sharks
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Triple M NRL
Cronulla Sharks
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs