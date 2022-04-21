- NRL News"Why Not?!" | MG Rates Siosifa Talakai's Chances Of An Origin Debut After Stunning Masterclass
"Why Not?!" | MG Rates Siosifa Talakai's Chances Of An Origin Debut After Stunning Masterclass
ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST
Siosifa Talakai put on a masterclass performance in the first half of the Sharks clash with Manly on Thursday night, almost singlehandedly leading his side to victory.
Within the first 30-minutes, Talakai, managed two tries, two try assists and a stunning nine tackle breaks.
Triple M's Mark Geyer was in awe of the 25-year-old and even rated his chances to make an Origin debut later this year, especially with Latrell Mitchell under an injury cloud.
LISTEN HERE: