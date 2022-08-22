Why NRL Blowouts 'Can't Be Fixed'

Triple M's and former NRL star Wendell Sailor says there's no point sulking over blowout scores after a record-breaking round.

Round 23 of the NRL saw a total of 466 points scored across the eight-game fixture, the seventh most all-time with six teams scoring at least 40-points in a game.

It was the most lopsided round in the NRL era with an average winning margin of 32.25 points.

Quizzed on whether the NRL can fix the blowout margins and reduce the gap between the competition's best and worst, Sailor offered up a confronting reality.

