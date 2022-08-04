Why NRL Needs V'landys' Demands

Triple M's Wade Graham and James Graham have thrown their support behind ARLC chairman Peter V'landys' battle with the New South Wales Government.

V'landys this week has been locked in a war of words with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet after the state government said it would withhold funding for suburban stadiums.

That battle has resulted in threats by V'landys, who has since claimed he won't hesitate to take the NRL Grand Final out of NSW.

