Why NRL Needs V'landys' Demands

'Need Him To Go Hard'

Article heading image for Why NRL Needs V'landys' Demands

Getty

Triple M's Wade Graham and James Graham have thrown their support behind ARLC chairman Peter V'landys' battle with the New South Wales Government.

V'landys this week has been locked in a war of words with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet after the state government said it would withhold funding for suburban stadiums.

That battle has resulted in threats by V'landys, who has since claimed he won't hesitate to take the NRL Grand Final out of NSW.

8 hours ago

