Why Sam Mitchell Should Consider The Collingwood Job Over Hawthorn

The Midweek Rub discussed the Collingwood coaching vacancy and why Hawks assistant Sam Mitchell has "a seat at the table".

Wayne Carey explained that if he was in Mitchell's shoes, the job at Collingwood would be the better fit to begin a senior coaching career.

"I'd be taking Collingwood over Hawthorn." Carey said.

"Only because he's following in the path of Alastair Clarkson, I don't see how there's any upside for him there."

Damo believes Collingwood and their footy boss Graham Wright will be targeting a younger coach during their search.

"Collingwood wants to go down the younger coach path because of the list demographic." Barrett explained.

