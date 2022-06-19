Why Tallis Is 'Embarrassed' For Tino

Triple M's and former Broncos captain Gorden Tallis says one of the Titans' glaring issues is players "not playing for each other".

Following an eight-point loss to the Sharks on Saturday, the Titans sit on the bottom of the ladder with just three wins through 15 games.

Tallis, who works with the Titans, explained why not enough players are showcasing skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui's work ethic.

"When I watch him, I get embarrassed because the guys just aren't going with him," Tallis said on Triple M.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!