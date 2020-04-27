Why The AFL See Gold Coast As The Ideal 'Hub' Location

The Hot Breakfast's footy news breaker Tom Browne reported this morning that the Gold Coast is being strongly considered as a location for one of the AFL quarantine 'Hubs'.

The league are looking to reintroduce footy under strict Covid-19 guidelines from the government and health authorities. The 'Hub' model would see teams play multiple games in a short period of time away from the public to limit the spread of the virus.

Browne revealed why the AFL view the Gold Coast as the ideal location for footy to recommence.

Browne explained that having Metricon Stadium and the Gabba at the league's disposal is a big tick for the Gold Coast.

Having grounds that are suitable to broadcasters are a key criteria for the league. Browne believes that is why Adelaide & Perth may be overlooked.

He also detailed how there is ample empty accommodation which would make it easier to quarantine players, plus ideal weather conditions in Queensland which plays in their favour.

Browne also said that there may be multiple Hubs around the country and that Melbourne is still in the mix to host one of them.