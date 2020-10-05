Why This Year's Mo Will Be The Most Important You Ever Grow

This Movember, your support will change the face of men’s health, raising awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. After all that's happened in 2020, taking part in Movember this year makes this the most important mo you will ever grow. Sign up at au.movember.com/register

It’s been a big year of curveballs and challenges for everyone around the globe. A lot has changed. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased anxiety for many, heightened by the pressures of not only a global health crisis, but a social and economic crisis too.

We know men are struggling and need us more than ever. Now’s the time to make a stand – for our fathers, partners, brothers, sons and friends.

While the world has changed, the goal of Movember hasn’t: to reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25% and halving the number of deaths from prostate and testicular cancer by 2030.

Movember research conducted earlier this year found nearly a quarter of men globally (23 per cent) reported their mental health had worsened in the first six weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, while almost a third of men (30 per cent) noted increased feelings of loneliness.

The money you raise by growing your mow will go to accelerating mental health support during COVID-19 with programs like Movember Conversations.

Currently, one in six Aussie men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer by 85.

In Australia, men account for three out of every four suicides and six men take their own lives every day.



Testicular Cancer is the number 1 cancer in young men.

Movember’s work has never been more important – no matter what you grow, let’s do it for the men in our lives.

