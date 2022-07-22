Why V'landys Trusts 'Sensible' NRL Players

Following Calls For COVID Bubble

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'landys says the NRL doesn't need to return to the COVID-19 bubbles that headlined the last two seasons.

While recent omissions, headlined by Origin stars Cameron Munster and Jake Trbojevic, has sparked in calls from certain sections of the media, V'landys told Triple M's Rush Hour why he isn't concerned by the current situation.

"The players are used to being sensible... there's no need to change the protocols," V'landys told Triple M.

