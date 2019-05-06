Why Victorians Are Being Urged To Drive With Their Lights On All Day On Friday

Victoria police are asking drivers to turn their lights on this Friday, as part of a statewide awareness initiative to stop our skyhigh road toll climbing any more.

This year 108 people have died - that's more than 60 PERCENT higher than the same time last year.

Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane says we can all make a difference:

"Whether you're in the middle of Melbourne, the middle of Ballarat or right out the back of Warnabool - wherever you are in the Western Districts - anywhere in Victoria on Friday. During the day turn your lights on; to show that you care and show that you're doing the best to keep people safe"

