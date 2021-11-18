Why We’re F’*n Mad For Oasis’ Knebworth '96

We Do A Deep Dive On Oasis' Knebworth '96 And Show You Why We're "F*n Mad For It"

Liam & Noel haven't got the band back together and kissed and made up yet, but for Oasis fans there's the next best bit of excitement! The release of their groundbreaking performances at Knebworth '96. Triple M's own Ella Hooper runs you through the reason why it's so important and gives an honest review.

Have a listen below:

