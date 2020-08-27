"Why Would He Want To Go There?!?!" | Storm Shutdown Rumours Of Craig Bellamy Broncos Switch

The Melbourne Storm have shutdown any rumours suggesting Craig Bellamy could quit his Storm contract a year early to join the Brisbane Broncos. 

Triple M's news breaker Brent Read revealed the Storm aren't willing to release Bellamy early from his contract when he joined The Rush Hour with MG on Thursday night.

