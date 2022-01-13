Wide Bay Community Bind Together In Flood Recovery Mode

Residents around the Wide Bay regional area are helping clean up the flood-ravaged mess left by storms and tropical cyclone last week.

Queenslanders from across neighbouring Brisbane suburbs are flocking to rural towns around Gympie and Maryborough, lending a hand after homes were destroyed by the devastating deluge.

One Brisbane local travelled out to Tansey, a small town with a population of 144, joining forces with the Mud Army.

"There is just debris everywhere," Brisbane volunteer David Rakowski said.

"It's alarming what I've walked into this morning. I can only imagine how the volunteers would have been working yesterday."

Rakowski knew it was time to act, and wants other city residents to join forces with the Mud Army's cleanup.

"Hopefully I can just make a little difference."

"We should be getting buses and people from Brisbane who've got nothing to do and come out here for a couple of days," he said.

Nearby, in the wake of the floods the Mary River has been occupied by mud mountains, blanketing Hervey Bay's colourful beachside.

Volunteers and workers arrived to devastating scenes of mass debris, dead marine life and concrete blocks.

One fisherman said "it’s never been like this in my lifetime", as The Fraser Coast council issued a beach closure warning on Wednesday - detailing the machinery aid and foot traffic beginning to take place.

“Numerous types of flood debris has been removed from beaches between Urangan and Scarness this week including animal carcasses, fish carcasses, oil and fuel tanks, timber pallets and marine and other environmental debris,” the statement read.

“Be prepared to encounter machinery and work vehicles on the beach between Urangan and Scarness while crews are assessing conditions and undertaking ad hoc urgent works.

“People are asked to avoid the beach where possible while clean-up efforts are underway.”

