Widespread Flood Warnings Issued As Wild Weather Lashes South East Australia

Hundreds of thousands of residents across the south-east of Australia are on high alert as another severe weather system sweeps across the country.

Widespread flood warnings have been issued for many parts of Victoria and Tasmania, with areas across South Australia and New South Wales also set to be affected.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Australia Today's Morning Agenda - For those looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage:

Johnathan Howe from the weather bureau warns a major deluge is expected to hit many states.

"We can expect to see widespread falls right across the south-east, with the heaviest falls through the warning area potentially reaching in excess of 100mm by Saturday morning across parts of elevated Victoria.

"And for Tasmania we may see those rainfall totals reach 100, potentially up to 300mm by Saturday," he said.

For Victorians it could be the worst flooding the state has seen in more than a decade, with Premier Daniel Andrews warning residents to be prepared.

"Please be aware of your circumstances. Please get the best information so you can make the very best decisions for your safety and the safety of others.

"And please do not drive into flood water because it’s dangerous for you and its dangerous for the person who has to come and rescue you," he added.

While in NSW, residents affected by the latest flood crisis are set to receive support from the Federal Government.

The Albanese government will activate its Disaster Recovery Allowance for 27 impacted Local Government Areas on Thursday.

Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said it means those who have been unable to work or have lost income will be supported.

"There are many people in western NSW who have been cut off from getting to work or getting to their business for some time now and these payments will help people pay their rent, pay their mortgage and pay their grocery bills." - Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted that Australia’s third consecutive La Nina season will be “a relatively short-lived event”.

BOM’s latest modelling suggests that it is likely to decline over spring and then transition into neutral El Niño–Southern Oscillation conditions throughout summer.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.