WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Set To Be Extradited To The US

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is set to be extradited to the United States after having his Supreme Court appeal denied in March.

The British government made the call after Home Secretary Priti Patel decided Assange is mentally and physically competent to be held in a US prison.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The Home office released a statement saying Mr Assange would not be left in solitary confinement.

“The UK courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr Assange,” the statement said.

"Nor have they found that extradition would be incompatible with his human rights, including his right to a fair trial and to freedom of expression, and that whilst in the US he will be treated appropriately, including in relation to his health."

The WikiLeaks founder now has 14 days to appeal the decision based on a number of issues including freedom of speech.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said in a joint statement with that the 50-year-old will continue to receive assistance from the Australian federal government.

"We will continue to convey our expectations that Mr Assange is entitled to due process, humane and fair treatment, access to proper medical care, and access to his legal team," they said.

"The Australian government has been clear in our view that Mr Assange's case has dragged on for too long and that it should be brought to a close.

The decision to extradite Mr Assange comes after years of battling against his extradition to the US to face trial.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.