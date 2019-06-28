"If Someone Stays Up All Night Drinking or Taking Drugs, Nobody’s Going to Say You’re Behaving Badly"

Wil Anderson on the comedy lifestyle

Wil Anderson on the comedy lifestyle

Wil Anderson has spoken candidly about drink and drugs in the comedy scene. 

"Alcohol is intrinsically a part of the community in which I operate", Wil told AFL legend Brendan Fevola and Beyond Blue doctor, Dr Grant Blashki, on What’s Your Problem? The Aussie Men’s Health Podcast.

"If someone has a few drinks or has that rock n roll lifestyle or stays up all night drinking or taking drugs, nobody’s going to look at them and say, 'You’re behaving badly'. So it makes it a lot harder to identify when that behavior is becoming problematic." 

